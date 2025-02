Türkiye could take in some Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel under the terms of its ceasefire deal with Hamas, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a visit to Qatar on Sunday.

"Our president has declared that we are ready to take in some freed Palestinians... in order to support the agreement. Türkiye , along with other countries, will do its part in this regard so the ceasefire agreement can remain in force," he said at a press conference in Doha.