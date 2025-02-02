Qatar calls for full implementation of ceasefire in Gaza

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani called Sunday for the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

During a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Doha, bin Abdulrahman stressed the need to start the second phase of the agreement to bring stability to the region.

The first six-week phase of the agreement took effect in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel's genocidal war on the enclave that killed over 47,400 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The three-phase ceasefire agreement includes a prisoner exchange and sustained calm, aiming for a permanent truce and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Palestinian factions have released 18 captives under the agreement in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.









