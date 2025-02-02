News World Iran unveils new medium-range missile, capable of travelling 1,700km

Iran has unveiled a new medium-range missile with the capability to strike any location within Israel, according to a report from the ISNA state news agency on Sunday. The Etemad missile boasts a range of 1,700 kilometers, significantly expanding Iran's strategic reach.

DPA WORLD Published February 03,2025

"Our missile technology is designed solely to ensure that no one dares attack us," Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at a ceremony to present the missile.



Iran's self-proclaimed "axis of resistance" against its arch-enemy Israel is considered to have been severely weakened by recent blows to allies in Lebanon and Syria.



Tehran is also facing a dire economic situation, which could deteriorate further if US President Donald Trump imposes new sanctions on the country.



Trump took a tough approach towards Iran during his first term, withdrawing in 2018 from the nuclear pact negotiated by former president Barack Obama and imposing harsh sanctions on Tehran.



Pezeshkian has said Tehran is willing to negotiate a new nuclear deal with Trump. A resumption of nuclear negotiations, which could lead to sanctions being lifted and economic benefits for Iran, would not be possible without the United States.













