Colombian president links Trump’s immigration policies to 'fascism'

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has compared US President Donald Trump's immigration policies to "fascism," accusing him of criminalizing entire population groups.

In an interview with a private television channel, Petro addressed the diplomatic tensions between the two countries and Trump's hardline stance on migrants.

"We should not criminalize population groups," Petro said, emphasizing that Trump views every migrant as a criminal.

He described the treatment of migrants in the US as harsh, stating: "Today, there are raids in US cities. They don't ask for your documents; they look at your face. Anyone who fails a racial test at a glance is beaten. This is fascism, born from old racism."

When asked if he considered Trump a fascist, Petro drew a direct comparison to historical figures. "This attitude of criminalizing population groups to gain majority support is exactly the same as Hitler's approach in 1933, when he targeted Jews and socialists to win public backing," he said.

This is not the first time Petro has criticized US immigration practices. He previously compared the deportation of irregular migrants to "concentration camps."

Tensions between Colombia and the US have escalated over the deportation process of irregular migrants.









