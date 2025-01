Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Tuesday that his army forces will not withdraw from the demilitarized zone recently occupied in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights and will stay there "indefinitely."

The Israeli army "will remain at the summit of the Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and the security zone indefinitely to ensure the security of the communities of the Golan Heights and the north, and all the residents of Israel," he said during a visit to Israeli forces in the area.