Zelenskiy expresses hopes U.S., Europe will be involved in Ukraine peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hopes Europe and the United States will be involved in any talks about ending his country's war with Russia, he told reporters on Saturday.

At a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Zelenskiy said Ukraine also needed to be involved in any talks about ending the war for such negotiations to have any meaningful impact.