Russia claims its forces took control of village amid offensive in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

Russia on Thursday claimed that its forces have taken control of another settlement in eastern Ukraine as Moscow continues to advance in the Donetsk region.

Its forces have captured the village of Solone, about 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) southwest of Pokrovsk, which is a key front in Moscow's offensive in the eastern Donetsk region, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

Solone is also about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) southwest of the village of Vovkove, which Russia claimed to have taken on Tuesday.

Moscow has frequently claimed territorial gains in recent months, particularly in the Donetsk region, where fighting has intensified around Pokrovsk. The city serves as a critical logistics hub for Ukraine's military in the region, which shares a border with Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on Russia's claim, and independent verification of the claim is difficult due to the ongoing war.









