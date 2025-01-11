Lebanese, Syrian leaders discuss return of refugees, border demarcation

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday met with the leader of Syria's new administration, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, and discussed the return of Syrian refugees from Lebanon and demarcation of their borders, expressing mutual respect for the sovereignty of their respective countries.

After meeting in Damascus, Mikati and Al-Sharaa held a joint press conference.

Mikati stressed that "the border demarcation between Syria and Lebanon is one of his country's priorities, and for this matter, there will be a specialized joint committee."

"It becomes urgent for the interest of both countries to address the crisis of the Syrian displacement (in Lebanon)," Mikati also said, adding that he found willingness in Syria to follow up on the refugees' file.

Al-Sharaa said Syria's relations with Lebanon will be "strategic and long-term and built on well-founded bases."

He said they also discussed the problems between the two countries, including the border issues, smuggling, and the Syrian deposits in Lebanese banks.

The Lebanon-Syria border stretches 375 kilometers (233 miles), having rugged terrain with many areas lacking clear demarcation. While there are six official border crossings, the region remains porous, with frequent activity on unauthorized routes.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.





