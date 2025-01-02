Türkiye to protect all aggrieved groups in Syria: FM Fidan

Türkiye has vowed to protect all "aggrieved groups" in Syria, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday.

"Whether it's a majority or minority in Syria, whoever it may be — Nusayris, Alevis, Yazidis, Christians, anyone — Türkiye is their protector and guardian as it is for all the others in this new period," Hakan Fidan told a joint news conference with his Belgian counterpart Bernard Quintin in Ankara.

He said that during the oppression of the Assad regime, millions of Sunni Arabs were displaced, including Turks, and had to seek refuge in other countries.

Fidan emphasized that Türkiye did not hesitate to accept those seeking protection in the face of oppression. Since 2011, the country has provided sanctuary to over 3 million Syrians.

He said Ankara has never hesitated to share the burden of those seeking refuge, and to take steps to ensure they live in peace within Syria's future.

"We are making every effort to ensure that they do not face harm in Syria. The new Syrian leadership is also highly sensitive to this issue," the minister added.