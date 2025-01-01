Zelenskyy says he has no doubt Trump is ‘willing, capable’ of ending Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his New Year address to the nation that he has no doubts that US President-elect Donald Trump is "willing and capable" of ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"I have no doubt that the new American President is willing and capable of achieving peace and ending (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression. He understands that the first is impossible without the second. Because this is not a street fight where you have to calm down both sides," Zelenskyy said in the video address shared on his social media accounts.

Expressing that Ukraine is not alone in the conflict, thanks to its partners, Zelenskyy particularly pointed to Washington's position alongside his country, expressing that he believes the US will also stand with Kyiv "in the first minutes of peace."

Zelenskyy recalled his conversations with Trump and outgoing US President Joe Biden, as well as other officials from the US and around the world, including Europe, saying that there was always agreement in the talks that Russia should not win the conflict in Ukraine.

"I thank all Americans for proving these words with deeds," Zelenskyy went on to say.

He further said that he believes Ukraine and the US are capable of exerting the necessary force in "compelling Russia into a just peace."

Commenting on 2025, Zelenskyy said he and all Ukrainians must fight every day for a Ukraine that is "strong enough," further expressing: "Because only such a Ukraine is respected and heard. Both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table."

The Ukrainian president thanked everyone who has stood and continues to stand by them, adding that his people have overcome everything that the past year has brought.

"May 2025 be our year. The year of Ukraine. We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift. But we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war. This is what each of us wishes for," he added.









