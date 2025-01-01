Ukraine says 2 killed, 7 injured in New Year drone attack by Russia on Kyiv

At least two people were killed and seven others injured in a New Year drone attack by Russia on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, authorities said on Wednesday.

"One person died as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv. The number of injured has increased to seven, including two pregnant women. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) reported on Telegram that the body was discovered during rescue efforts at a six-story residential building damaged in the capital's Pecherskyi district. A non-residential building in the same area was also damaged in the strike.

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, falling debris caused damage to cars and garages, sparking a fire in a non-residential area, according to the KCMA.

Later, Tymur Tkachenko, the new head of the KCMA, announced on Telegram that the death toll had risen to two.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed on Telegram that its air defenses shot down 63 out of 111 drones launched by Russia, which also targeted other regions, including Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv.

Officials in the Chernihiv and Zaporizhzhia regions reported damage to local infrastructure.

"Even on New Year's Eve, Russia was only concerned about how to hurt Ukraine," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram in response to the attack.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the incident.





