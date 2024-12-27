Japan, US unveil 'extended deterrence' guidelines with nuclear protection

Japan and the US on Friday issued their first guidelines on "extended deterrence," including nuclear protection, with an aim to better tackle security challenges.

The two sides are yet to release specific details of the agreed guidelines.

"Extended deterrence often refers to the US' commitment to using its full range of nuclear and conventional capabilities to defend Japan amid China's growing military activities and North Korea's missile and nuclear development," according to the Tokyo-based Kyodo news agency.

Tokyo and Washington are one of the oldest allies in post-World War II-era and Japan hosts more than 50,000 American troops under a bilateral security pact.

The guidelines came after the two sides held their first-ever ministerial-level talks on extended deterrence earlier this year in July.





