BioNTech to pay €1.2 billion for Covid-19 vaccine settlement in US

Published December 27,2024

The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech announced on Friday that it has reached settlements in the US to resolve a royalties dispute with the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of Pennsylvania.



BioNTech said it will pay a total of a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) to the US health agency and the University of Pennsylvania. The university and the NIH are cooperation partners.



Approximately €759 million will go to the agency, while the university will receive up to about €448 million, it said.



BioNTech had partnered with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to launch a coronavirus vaccine.



According to earlier statements by BioNTech, the dispute with the university was about "non-exclusive rights" to patent applications used in the Covid-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer.



The disagreement with the NIH related to licensing fees and other associated payments.



BioNTech emphasized that neither agreement constituted an admission of liability with regard to the allegations made.



A company spokeswoman clarified that these settlements are distinct from ongoing legal disputes with competitors such as Moderna and CureVac.







