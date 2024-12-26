Russia claims to have taken control of another settlement in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that its forces had captured the settlement of Hihant in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

The ministry said the village fell under the Russian control following an operation led by the Southern forces.

The village is located some 8 kilometers (5 miles) south of the Kurakhiv Reservoir. On the reservoir's left bank lies the city of Kurakhove, a key Ukrainian stronghold and supply hub in the region and the site of a thermal power plant.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the claim, and independent verification remains challenging amid the ongoing conflict.







