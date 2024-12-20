Russia says attack on Kyiv was 'response' to Ukrainian strike with Western missiles

 Contact Us
On Friday, Russia claimed to have targeted arms industry and security service sites in Kyiv as a "response" to Ukraine's recent strikes on a chemical plant in southern Russia, using Western-supplied missiles.

Published December 20,2024
Russia said it targeted arms industry and security service targets in strikes on Kyiv on Friday as a "response" to this week's Ukrainian strikes using Western missiles on a chemical plant in southern Russia.

"In response to the actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by its Western handlers, a combined strike with long-range precision weapons was launched today," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine's air force said on Friday it downed five ballistic missiles and 40 drones in a Russian attack, with a further 20 drones failing to reach their targets.

It said a total of 65 drones had been launched overnight.