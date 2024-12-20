Russia says attack on Kyiv was 'response' to Ukrainian strike with Western missiles

Russia said it targeted arms industry and security service targets in strikes on Kyiv on Friday as a "response" to this week's Ukrainian strikes using Western missiles on a chemical plant in southern Russia.

"In response to the actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by its Western handlers, a combined strike with long-range precision weapons was launched today," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine's air force said on Friday it downed five ballistic missiles and 40 drones in a Russian attack, with a further 20 drones failing to reach their targets.

It said a total of 65 drones had been launched overnight.













