EU plans to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats

The EU on Friday announced a proposal to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats, citing violent responses to pro-EU protests.

"The Georgian people have been protesting against the government's choice to halt the EU path. Peaceful protests, met with police violence. Today, we propose visa restrictions for Georgian diplomats," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X.

Addressing the Georgian government, von der Leyen said: "Stop harming your own people."

For the past 23 days, Georgian citizens have been protesting against the government's decision to delay negotiations with the EU.