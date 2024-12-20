Body of missing Turkish academic found in London canal

The body of 48-year-old Turkish academic Orhan Ekren, who went missing in late November, was found in Regent's Canal in London, his family said Thursday.

His body was found near to where the last signal was received on a mobile app used by the family to track each other's locations, his wife Banu Ekren told Anadolu.

On Dec. 15, a man's body was pulled from Regent's Canal near London Zoo around 1000GMT after officers were called to the scene.

Metropolitan Police sent photos to the family for identification, which was completed on Dec. 17, said Ekren.

She added that an autopsy is underway and the funeral would be held in the Aegean city Izmir in Türkiye after they receive the body.

Orhan Ekren, who resided in Milton Keynes and was of Turkish heritage, was spotted near Camden Market close to Camden Lock on Nov. 26.

The Metropolitan Police intensified their search efforts after his dark backpack was found near the canal the day after his disappearance.





