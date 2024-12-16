With uncertainty over polls, Bangladesh celebrates ‘Victory Day’

People in Bangladesh would have to wait a year or more to elect a new government, the country's transitional leader said on Monday as the South Asian nation marked its 54th "Victory Day."

"I have repeatedly appealed to you to complete all the major reforms and hold the election. However, due to political consensus, if, and I say 'if', we have to complete the election on the basis of proper preparation of the voter list with a few reforms, then it may be possible to hold the election by the end of 2025 or early 2026," Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus said in an address to the nation.

Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971 after a nine-month war.

The country has been run by a transitional government since August after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following a student-led uprising. Hasina fled to India where she currently lives, and fresh polls to elect a new government are yet to be held.

"And, if we incorporate the expected level of reforms in line with the recommendations of the Electoral Reforms Commission and based on the national consensus, then it may take more six months (in 2026)," said Yunus, a renowned economist.

The Yunus-led administration has formed several "reform commissions" including one to hold elections.

The interim leader also placed floral tributes at the National Memorial in Saver, outskirts of the capital Dhaka, to mark the day.

Visiting Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta joined the celebration alongside President Mohammed Shahabuddin.





