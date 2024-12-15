Top US, UK diplomats discuss situation in Syria

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed efforts with partners late Saturday to foster a more "hopeful, secure and peaceful Syria."

"We have collectively agreed principles required to support a Syrian-led transitional political process," Lammy wrote on X.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.