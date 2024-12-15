Humanitarian assistance needs to be delivered to Syria ‘as quickly as possible,’: UN special envoy for Syria

UN Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen emphasized Saturday the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to Syria "as soon as possible," following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, according to a statement by the State Department.

Pedersen met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of international ministerial meetings in southern Jordan to discuss developments in Syria.

"My message has been very clear the last few days, and that is what is so critical in Syria is that we see a credible and inclusive political process that brings together all of Syria, all communities in Syria," said the envoy, according to a statement by the State Department.

The second point "is that we need to make sure that state institutions do not collapse, and that we get in humanitarian assistance as quickly as possible. And if we can achieve that, perhaps there is a new opportunity for the Syrian people," he added.

Blinken emphasized during the meeting that the challenges facing Syria can be overcome through efforts to support a Syrian-led political transition.

"Our determination to work together to support a Syrian-led transition where the United Nations plays a critical role, particularly when it comes to the provision of assistance, to the protection of minorities, to all the work that needs to happen going forward," he said.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.







