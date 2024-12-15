China sells first space tourism tickets

Chinese company Deep Blue Aerospace has sold two tickets for its planned 2027 suborbital spaceflight, each priced at 1.5 million yuan ($210,000). The passengers will experience five minutes of weightlessness during the 12-minute flight. More tickets are expected to be sold next month.

According to national media, the tickets were sold last night through the e-commerce site Taobao. Deep Blue Aerospace, based in Jiangsu Province, is the first space and aerospace company in China to sell tickets for space tourism.

The company aims to conduct a suborbital flight with a rocket in 2027, promising that at least five minutes of the 12-minute flight will take passengers beyond the atmosphere into space, where they will experience the sensation of weightlessness.

Since the suborbital flight will be conducted with a rocket rather than a special spaceplane, the company plans to conduct several unmanned test flights over the next two years.

With the help of reusable rocket technology, it is expected that such space travel will become much more affordable in the future.

The company plans to sell more tickets for the flight next month.