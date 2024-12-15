Assad regime’s collapse celebrated in Paris

 Contact Us
Published December 15,2024
Parisians took to the streets Saturday to celebrate the fall of the 61-year-old Baathist regime in Syria.

Many gathered in Republic Square, carrying Syrian revolution flags and "Resolution 2254 for a democratic Syria" banners to celebrate the fall of the regime.

The demonstration, which also included protesters with Syrian revolution flags painted on their faces, urged compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 for Syria, which detailed a roadmap in 2015 for Syria's political transition.

Protesters went on top of the Republic Monument in the square and unfurled a huge flag of the Syrian revolution.