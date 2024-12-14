News World Iran sentences US-Iranian reporter to 10 years in prison

According to his lawyer Mohamad Aghasi, an Iranian-American journalist named Reza Valizadeh has been handed a 10-year prison sentence by a court in Iran. Valizadeh was accused of collaborating with a hostile government.

A court in Iran has sentenced Iranian-American journalist Reza Valizadeh to 10 years imprisonment after he was charged with cooperating with a hostile government, his lawyer Mohamad Aghasi said on Saturday.



Valizadeh had worked for Radio Farda, a US-funded broadcaster, in Prague for several years. Before that, he had worked for US state broadcaster Voice of America.



In March, he returned to Iran for the first time in 13 years, where he was arrested six months lather.



Radio Farda confirmed the verdict on its website.



Valizadeh's lawyer Aghasi wrote on X that his client was being held in solitary confinement and is not allowed to receive visitors. He had been allowed to meet with Valizadeh during the days leading up to the sentencing, Aghasi said.



The lawyer said he would appeal the verdict.



Several dual nationals are being held in Iranian prisons on various charges, mainly alleged collaboration or espionage for a foreign country.



Observers say they are being used as hostages by the Iranian judiciary to enforce political demands.











