South Korea has shown the strength of its democratic institutions after impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday during a visit to Jordan.

"I think the most important thing is that the Republic of Korea has demonstrated its democratic resilience," Blinken told reporters. "We've seen it follow a peaceful process laid out in its constitution, and we're ready to work with President Han as he assumes office."