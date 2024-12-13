FRESH GENERAL STRIKE IN ITALY AT MELONIS PLANNED 2025 BUDGET

Italian trade unions called a renewed nationwide strike on Friday, targeting the spending plans of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government as they did at the end of last month.



The 24-hour stoppage hit public transport in Rome, Milan and other major cities, and hospitals and schools were also affected. Airports were unaffected.



Staff at public sector broadcaster RAI also ceased work.



The protest – termed a "general strike" – was the second within days. It is aimed at the spending plans of the coalition of three right-wing and conservative parties.



Parliament in Rome is currently debating the 2025 budget, and Meloni has made clear that she intends to push it through, despite the protests.



The unions are demanding increased pay and pensions in the face of high inflation, as well as increased funding for health and education.



The country has one of the highest debt burdens in the European Union, with the national debt predicted to reach €3 trillion ($ 3.1 trillion) this year.



