UN General Assembly urges Israel to allow UNRWA to operate, affirms support for Palestinian refugees

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution Wednesday reaffirming its support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and calling on Israel to ensure the agency's uninterrupted operations.

The resolution, stressing the urgent need for humanitarian aid, was adopted with 159 votes in favor, nine against and 11 abstentions.

Submitted by the Palestinian mission to the UN, the resolution "affirms its full support for the mandate of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East in all of its fields of operation, namely Jordan, Lebanon, the Syrian Arabic Republic and the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

The resolution expressed grave concern over disruptions to UNRWA's work, particularly in Gaza, and "deplores breaches of the inviolability of United Nations premises," calling on all parties to "respect the privileges and immunities of UNRWA."

It also "deplores the legislation adopted by the Israeli Knesset on 28 October 2024," urging Israel to act in accordance with international law and "allow and facilitate full, rapid, safe and unhindered humanitarian assistance in all its forms into and throughout the entire Gaza Strip."

Acknowledging the vital role of UNRWA, the resolution described the agency as "the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza" and stressed that "no organization can replace or substitute UNRWA's capacity and mandate to serve Palestine refugees."

It warned against attempts to undermine or diminish the agency's operations and noted that such actions would have "severe humanitarian consequences for millions of Palestine refugees."

Urging UN member states to provide financial support to UNRWA, it further appealed for "voluntary contributions to the agency, including multi-year funding agreements and an increase in such contributions where possible."

Recognizing the agency's decades of work, it stated that UNRWA is "irreplaceable" and highlighted its role in "contributing to regional stability."

Additionally, the resolution called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to assess the losses sustained by UNRWA during the conflict and emphasized the need for reparations "in accordance with international law."

Guterres has been requested to submit a comprehensive report on the implementation of this resolution within 60 days.