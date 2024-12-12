Palestine welcomes Ireland joining genocide case against Israel at ICJ

Palestine has hailed Ireland for joining the South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), urging more countries to join the case.

In a statement late Wednesday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the decision affirms "Ireland's steadfast commitment to justice and the international rule of law, and underscores the deep-rooted solidarity and historical friendship" between the two nations.

It also urged the states party to the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide to "actively engage in the proceedings" of South Africa's case before the ICJ.

"Ending the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people and combating Israel's impunity are responsibilities we must shoulder together in the interest of humanity and the law," the statement added.

On Wednesday, Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin announced that his country will formally join South Africa's genocide case against Israel, decrying the "collective punishment of the Palestinian people through the intent and impact of military actions of Israel in Gaza, leaving 44,000 dead and millions of civilians displaced."

In October 2023, following a cross-border raid by Hamas, Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has so far killed over 44,800 people, mostly women and children, and now faces a genocide case at the ICJ for its war on Gaza.

Last month, the International Criminal Court also issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Over a dozen countries have so far joined the ICJ case against Israel, including Türkiye, Spain, and Mexico.













