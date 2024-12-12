Multilateral talks to be held in Berlin on Ukraine and Syria

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock plans to hold discussions this Thursday in Berlin with several of her counterparts and the EU foreign affairs representative Kaja Kallas about further support for Ukraine, according to the Foreign Office.



The meeting aims to send a clear signal of continued support in light of the upcoming change of president in the United States, a spokesman for the German Foreign Office said.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is also expected to participate in the discussions at times.



In addition to how substantial military, financial and humanitarian aid for Ukraine can be mobilized, the spokesman said there would also be talks about what elements potential negotiations about Ukraine's future might include. This is likely to involve the question of security guarantees and a possible international assurance of a ceasefire.



Alongside Kallas and Sybiha, Baerbock is hosting her counterparts from France, Poland, Italy, Spain and Britain.



Apart from Ukraine, developments in Syria and their impact on the region are expected to be a second topic of discussion.



