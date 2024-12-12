 Contact Us
News World France's Macron: only peace possible in Ukraine war is a "sustainable" peace

France's Macron: only peace possible in Ukraine war is a "sustainable" peace

French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized that any peace deal in Ukraine must be "sustainable" and include Ukrainians, speaking in Warsaw ahead of Poland’s EU presidency. He also urged Europe to strengthen defenses against hybrid threats following reports of Russian election interference in Georgia and Romania.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published December 12,2024
Subscribe
FRANCES MACRON: ONLY PEACE POSSIBLE IN UKRAINE WAR IS A SUSTAINABLE PEACE

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the only possible peace in the war in Ukraine was a "sustainable" peace and that any peace deal in Ukraine must include the Ukrainians.

Macron was in Warsaw to discuss European support for Ukraine with Poland's prime minister Donald Tusk, just weeks before Poland takes over the EU presidency from Hungary.

Speaking in Warsaw, Macron also said that recent reports of Russian election interference by in Georgia and Romania showed Europe needed to step up its capabilities to fend off hybrid attacks.