FRANCES MACRON: ONLY PEACE POSSIBLE IN UKRAINE WAR IS A SUSTAINABLE PEACE

France's Macron: only peace possible in Ukraine war is a "sustainable" peace

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the only possible peace in the war in Ukraine was a "sustainable" peace and that any peace deal in Ukraine must include the Ukrainians.

Macron was in Warsaw to discuss European support for Ukraine with Poland's prime minister Donald Tusk, just weeks before Poland takes over the EU presidency from Hungary.

Speaking in Warsaw, Macron also said that recent reports of Russian election interference by in Georgia and Romania showed Europe needed to step up its capabilities to fend off hybrid attacks.