China willing to 'strengthen strategic alignment' with Russia, says President Xi

China is willing to strengthen its "strategic alignment" with Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping told a visiting Russian official on Thursday, adding that Beijing and Moscow must maintain close cooperation in multilateral forums.

"Both parties should lead global governance in the right direction, (and) gather consensus among friendly political parties in all countries, especially the Global South," Xi told Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's powerful Security Council, reported state broadcaster CCTV.







