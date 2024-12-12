Blinken arrives in Jordan at start of Syria crisis tour: AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Jordan on Thursday at the start of a crisis tour to address the aftermath of the overthrow of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, an AFP journalist on his plane said.

The outgoing top US diplomat headed straight to a meeting in the Red Sea city of Aqaba with King Abdullah II and will travel later in the day to Turkey.

Blinken has called for an "inclusive" process to form Syria's next government that includes protections for minorities after Islamist rebels ended the iron-fisted rule of Assad, a member of the Alawite community.

President Joe Biden's administration leaves office on January 20.

President-elect Donald Trump has described Syria as "a mess" and said that the United States should not get involved, although he has not elaborated on US policy since Assad's ouster.









