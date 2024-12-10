HTS chief vows to punish ex-officers who tortured Syrians

The head of the Syrian anti-regime alliance led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) said on Tuesday he plans to publicly name the ex-officers involved in state torture in Syria and hold them accountable as war criminals.



"We will offer rewards to anyone who provides information about high-ranking officers of the army and security authorities who were involved in war crimes," said HTS leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, who previously went by his nom de guerre Abu Mohammed al-Joulani.



The anti-regime alliance led by HTS seized power in Syria at the weekend and ended decades of rule by the al-Assad family.



"We will not hesitate to hold the criminals, murderers, security and army officers who were involved in the torture of the Syrian people accountable. We will pursue war criminals and ask the countries they have fled to to hand them over."



Thousands of people have been killed by torture since the civil war began in 2011 in Syria.











