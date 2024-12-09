US supports peaceful transition of power to an 'accountable' Syrian government

The US strongly supports a peaceful transition of power to an "accountable" government in Syria through an inclusive Syrian-led process, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday.

"During this transitional period, the Syrian people have every right to demand the preservation of state institutions, the resumption of key services, and the protection of vulnerable communities," Blinken said in a statement.

He said the Syrian people "finally have reason for hope" after 14 years, adding that the Assad regime's refusal to engage in a credible political process and its reliance on Russia and Iran led to its collapse.

"We will be closely monitoring developments as they unfold and engaging with our partners in the region," Blinken said.

"We have taken note of statements made by rebel leaders in recent days, but as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words, but their actions. We again call on all actors to respect human rights, take all precautions to protect civilians, and to uphold international humanitarian law," he added.

Blinken also said the US will support international efforts to hold the Assad regime and its backers accountable for atrocities against the Syrian people, including the use of chemical weapons and the unjust detention of civilians including American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared 12 years ago near the Syrian capital Damascus. Syria has denied that it was holding him.

After a period of relative calm, clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities, and then on Sunday, Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.





