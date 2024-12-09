Five soldiers martyred in military helicopter crash in Isparta

A military helicopter crashed in the Keçiborlu district of Isparta after colliding with another helicopter during a training flight. Ambulance and fire brigade teams were dispatched to the scene. It was reported that five soldiers were martyred in the accident. The other helicopter landed safely.

Isparta Governor Abdullah Erin confirmed on TRT News that five personnel were martyred and one was injured in the crash.

CONDOLENCES FROM NUMAN KURTULMUŞ

The Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Numan Kurtulmuş, shared a message on social media:

"I offer my condolences to the families of the heroic soldiers martyred in the military helicopter crash in Isparta's Keçiborlu district. May their souls rest in peace, and may their families and loved ones have patience."

MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES FROM THE MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

The Ministry of National Defense issued a statement:

"A UH-1 type helicopter carrying out a training flight in Isparta has crashed, resulting in five personnel martyred. One personnel was severely injured and immediately transferred to the hospital for treatment. We pray for the martyrs' souls, offer our condolences to their families and the Turkish Armed Forces, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured personnel."