HTS chief orders forces not to approach Damascus institutions

"To all military forces in the city of Damascus, it is strictly forbidden to approach public institutions, which will remain under the supervision of the former prime minister until they are officially handed over," The leader of the Syrian anti-regime group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, said in a statement on Telegram

Published December 08,2024
The leader of the Syrian anti-regime group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, ordered forces Sunday not to approach official institutions in Damascus, saying they would remain under the prime minister until they are "officially" handed over.

"To all military forces in the city of Damascus, it is strictly forbidden to approach public institutions, which will remain under the supervision of the former prime minister until they are officially handed over," Jolani said in a statement on Telegram, using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa instead of his nom de guerre, and adding: "It is forbidden to shoot into the air."