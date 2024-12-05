Rescue operation underway for crew of abandoned cargo vessel in Red Sea

 Contact Us
A rescue operation is underway for the crew of a Panama-flagged cargo vessel abandoned near Hodeidah in the Red Sea. The cause is unclear, though engine problems or an explosion are suspected. The involvement of Houthi forces remains unconfirmed.

Published December 05,2024
A rescue operation is under way for the crew of a Panama-flagged cargo vessel that was abandoned off the port of Hodeidah in the Red Sea, three maritime security sources said on Thursday.

The cause of the incident remained unclear and the number of crew on board was not known.

The crew were forced to abandon the vessel, one of the sources told Reuters, adding that the ship experienced engine problems. Another source said an internal explosion occurred.

Iran-aligned Houthi forces have launched attacks on international shipping near Yemen since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war between Hamas and Israel.

It was not clear if the latest shipping incident was linked to Houthi activity.