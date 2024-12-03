Netanyahu: Lebanon ceasefire does not mean war is over

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel was committed to its ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, but warned that it did not mean the war was over.

Speaking at the start of a cabinet meeting in the northern border city of Nahariya, Netanyahu said Hezbollah had seriously violated the accord on Monday and that Israel had subsequently attacked more than 20 targets across Lebanon in retaliation.

"We are currently in a ceasefire, I note, a ceasefire, not the end of the war," he said. "We have a clear goal to return the residents, to rehabilitate the north. We are enforcing this ceasefire with an iron fist, acting against any violation, minor or serious."









