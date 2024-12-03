British premier highlights importance of US, European relations for UK security

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the critical significance of closer relations with the US and renewed European ties for Britain's national security.

Speaking at the historic Lord Mayor's Banquet in London, Starmer stressed the importance of transatlantic partnerships.

"The idea that we must choose between our allies, that somehow, we're with either America or Europe, is plain wrong. I reject it utterly," he said, underlining the UK's "national interest" demands to work with both.

Emphasizing the strategic nature of US relations, he noted that the connection was not about sentimentality but "hard-headed realism."

"Our relationship with the US has been the cornerstone of our security and our prosperity for over a century," he added.

Addressing European relations, Starmer pledged to rebuild connections and reiterated continued support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

He underscored the necessity of strengthening alliances in these "dangerous times" and emphasized that closer US relations, an unwavering commitment to NATO, and renewed ties with European neighbors are vital for Britain's growth and security.

The prime minister also expressed the UK's commitment to maintaining peace in Lebanon and called for ending the conflict in Gaza, advocating for increased humanitarian aid to civilians in conflict zones.

Regarding Syria, Starmer urged all parties to work towards a political solution and cease hostilities.





