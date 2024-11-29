EU welcomes Israel-Lebanon cease-fire, urges regional stability

The EU on Thursday welcomed the announcement of a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, commending mediation efforts by France and the US.

In a statement on behalf of the EU, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called the development "a significant achievement," which reflects a long-standing demand from the bloc and its member states.

"It is now crucial that the ceasefire holds as agreed, to guarantee the safety of people in both Lebanon and Israel, and to allow internally displaced people on both sides of the border to return to their homes," the statement said.

He emphasized that the success of the cease-fire depends on the full commitment of both parties.

"The sovereignty of both Lebanon and Israel must be fully respected, and all cross-border attacks must stop," Borrell stressed.

The statement also urged regional and international stakeholders to engage actively in supporting the agreement, describing it as a potential "permanent contribution to regional peace and stability."

Highlighting its role in supporting the truce, the EU reaffirmed its commitment to deploying various instruments, including the European Peace Facility, to strengthen the Lebanese Armed Forces and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"The EU and its Member States are committed to mobilizing a wide range of EU instruments… so that UNSC resolution 1701 can be effectively and fully implemented on the ground," the statement noted.

The bloc also pledged humanitarian aid and post-conflict recovery support for Lebanese communities, particularly those affected by displacement.

"The EU will pursue its humanitarian assistance and engage in post-conflict early recovery and reconstruction," it said, reaffirming its determination to bolster Lebanon's sovereignty and state-building efforts.

Lebanese leaders were urged to overcome their political and economic crises, with the EU highlighting the urgent need for unity and decisive action.

"Lebanese political leaders have an opportunity-and the immense responsibility-to swiftly put aside their differences and find a way out of the protracted political and economic impasse," the statement emphasized.

Calling for the election of a president after two years of vacancy, the EU said: "They now have to move forward with the swift election of a President… to start rebuilding a strong and sovereign Lebanese State."

Under the terms of the cease-fire that took effect early Wednesday, Israel will withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line de facto border in a phased manner while the Lebanese army will deploy its forces in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Implementation of the agreement will be overseen by the US and France.

More than 3,960 people were killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.



