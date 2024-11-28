Seoul returns remains of 43 Chinese volunteers from Korean war

South Korea on Thursday returned the remains of 43 Chinese volunteers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

A Y20 transport aircraft landed at the Shenyang Taoxian International Airport carrying the remains, state-run Global Times reported.

Earlier, a joint ceremony had been held at Incheon, South Korea, where South Korean officials handed over the 11th batch of Chinese People's Volunteers remains to China side.

In 2014, Seoul and Beijing signed a deal to repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers. So far, the remains of 981 Chinese soldiers have been returned to China.

China suffered hundreds of casualties while fighting on the side of North Korea against the South and its allies.