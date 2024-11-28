 Contact Us
News World Seoul returns remains of 43 Chinese volunteers from Korean war

Seoul returns remains of 43 Chinese volunteers from Korean war

South Korea has returned the remains of 43 Chinese volunteers killed in the Korean War, marking the 11th repatriation under a 2014 agreement. A Y20 transport aircraft delivered the remains to China, bringing the total number of repatriated soldiers to 981.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published November 28,2024
Subscribe
SEOUL RETURNS REMAINS OF 43 CHINESE VOLUNTEERS FROM KOREAN WAR

South Korea on Thursday returned the remains of 43 Chinese volunteers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

A Y20 transport aircraft landed at the Shenyang Taoxian International Airport carrying the remains, state-run Global Times reported.

Earlier, a joint ceremony had been held at Incheon, South Korea, where South Korean officials handed over the 11th batch of Chinese People's Volunteers remains to China side.

In 2014, Seoul and Beijing signed a deal to repatriate the remains of fallen soldiers. So far, the remains of 981 Chinese soldiers have been returned to China.

China suffered hundreds of casualties while fighting on the side of North Korea against the South and its allies.