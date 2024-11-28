Beijing decries ‘persecution of Chinese citizens’ after swap deal with US

China on Thursday decried alleged " persecution " of its citizens by the US after the two sides swapped prisoners in a bilateral deal, state media reported.

Beijing has "always firmly opposed the US side's suppression and persecution of Chinese citizens for political purposes," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in the Chinese capital.

Mao said three Chinese citizens who were "wrongfully detained by the US have safely" returned to China.

Her statement came after Washington announced a prisoner swap with Beijing under which three Americans, who were "wrongfully" detained in China, were released.

The Americans are now in US custody.

Mao added: "A fugitive who had been on the run in the US for many years was sent back to China this time."

"This shows that no place can forever be a paradise for evading justice," said the ministry spokeswoman.

China will "continue to safeguard legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens" and will "relentlessly pursue fugitives and recover stolen assets."

On US relaxing its travel advisory for China, Mao said such a move "will benefit regular exchanges between the two countries."

"China has always opposed the deliberate creation of a 'chilling effect' and hopes that the US will continue to create more conveniences to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries," she added.





