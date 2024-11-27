Türkiye says declaration of UN Alliance of Civilizations affirms commitment to combat all forms of discrimination

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Thursday said that the commitment to combat all forms of discrimination was underlined in the declaration adopted at the 10th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).



"The Declaration highlights the contribution of dialogue and interaction among different cultures to a peaceful and harmonious coexistence," a ministry statement said.



The declaration affirmed the commitment to continue combating racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia, religious intolerance and all forms of discrimination.



"The Declaration also underlines that violent extremism cannot be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group," it further said.



The ministry statement said that Türkiye will continue to fight against all forms of discrimination, especially Islamophobia, on a global scale and to support the Alliance of Civilizations.



The 10th Global Forum of the UNAOC was held in Portugal on Nov. 25-27.