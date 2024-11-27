Russia welcomes Lebanon ceasefire, hopes it is 'actually effective'

Russia gave a belated welcome to Wednesday's ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, saying it hoped the agreement would be "actually effective".

The truce, which entered into force Wednesday morning, came after almost 14 months of fighting between Israel and the Iran-backed group that has killed thousands in Lebanon and triggered mass displacement on both sides of the border.

"We look favourably on any agreement, potential or concluded, that would stop the spiral of violence, stop the bloodshed in Lebanon... but they have to be actually effective," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Despite the efforts of the international community, the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and other crisis-affected parts of the Middle East, alas, at this stage, continues to deteriorate," she said, criticising what she called a "protracted crisis" in Gaza.

Moscow has close relations with Hezbollah-backed Iran and has expressed concerns about a wider conflict in the region, where it has security and economic interests.





