Ukraine says Russia using landmines to carry out 'genocidal activities'

Russia is carrying out "genocidal activities" by laying landmines on Ukraine's territory, an official from Kyiv's defence ministry told a landmine conference in Cambodia on Tuesday.

Russia was planting landmines in "cities, farming households, public transport stations", said Oleksandr Riabtsev of Kyiv's defence ministry, adding these "genocidal activities" had affected areas home to six million Ukrainians.