Pope Francis slams 'arrogance of invaders' in Ukraine, Palestine

Pope Francis slammed the "arrogance of the invaders" in Ukraine and Palestine, according to media reports.

The pope on Monday gave a speech marking the anniversary of the peace treaty between Argentina and Chile, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

He referred to the wars in Ukraine and Palestine as "two failures of humanity, " where the "arrogance of the invaders" prevails over dialogue, but did not mention the invaders by name.

The pope also accused some countries of "hypocrisy" and for evoking peace but selling weapons.



