Over 30 stranded pilot whales rescued on New Zealand

Over 30 pilot whales stranded on a New Zealand beach were successfully rescued, led by the local Māori group Patuharakeke. While most whales returned to the sea, four—three adults and a calf—did not survive. New Zealand is one of the countries where whale strandings occur most frequently.

The rescue took place on Ruakākā Beach in northern New Zealand, with the team using special fabric slings to carry the whales back to the water. Patuharakeke stayed on the beach overnight to ensure the whales did not re-strand, and no further incidents were reported.

FREQUENT WHALE STRANDINGS IN NEW ZEALAND

New Zealand records an average of 85 whale strandings annually, though most involve single whales. The country's Department of Conservation (DOC) described the rescue as "incredible" and expressed gratitude to all participants. Joel Lauterbach, the DOC's operations manager, praised the compassion and teamwork shown during the effort.

The operation involved support from Patuharakeke, Project Jonah, and hundreds of volunteers, demonstrating a remarkable community effort.