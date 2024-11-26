Kremlin says idea of supplying Ukraine with nuclear weapons ‘irresponsible’

The Kremlin on Tuesday called the idea of supplying nuclear weapons to Ukraine "irresponsible."

"This is absolutely irresponsible reasoning from people who probably have a poor understanding and imagination of reality," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Saying that those raising such ideas "do not feel the slightest bit of responsibility," Peskov said it belongs to the "ultra-extremist flank."

Such proposals are also made anonymously, he said.

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said earlier on Telegram that Moscow could consider any provision of nuclear weapons to Ukraine as preparation for a nuclear conflict.

Ukrainian authorities have denied claims that Kyiv intends to develop weapons of mass destruction, saying it has been and remains a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Last Thursday, The New York Times reported some Western officials suggested that outgoing US President Joe Biden could give back the nuclear weapons Ukraine relinquished after the early 1990s fall of the Soviet Union, when it emerged from being a Soviet republic.