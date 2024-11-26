G7 foreign ministers meet in Italy for 2nd day to discuss Ukraine, Indo-Pacific

 Contact Us
Published November 26,2024
Foreign ministers from the world's seven leading industrialized nations met Tuesday in central Italy for the second day of discussions on the latest global issues, with a focus on the Indo-Pacific and Ukraine.

Ministers from the G7 countries gathered in the town of Fiuggi to mostly focus on the war in Ukraine, with the attendance of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The ministers will also discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific region before addressing the issues in other regions, including Venezuela.

They discussed the situation in the Middle East during the first day of the meeting on Monday.

The meeting is expected to end with a final declaration and will mark the end of Italy's G7 presidency, the role that Canada will assume for 2025.

The G7 is an informal forum that brings together Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, and US.