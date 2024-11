US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday said efforts to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon were "in the final stages", and added that a deal could help end the Gaza conflict.

"We're not there yet, but I believe we are in the final stages," Blinken told reporters after a meeting near Rome with G7 counterparts, adding that "by de-escalating tensions in the region, it can also help us to end the conflict in Gaza".