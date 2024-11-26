1 more Israeli soldier killed in northern Gaza

One more Israeli soldier was killed in clashes in northern Gaza, the military said Tuesday.

The army statement identified the soldier as Tamer Othman, 21, a soldier in the Nahshon Battalion (90), Kfir Brigade.

With the soldier's death, the officially announced toll of Israeli military fatalities since the start of the Gaza genocide on Oct. 7, 2023, rose to 805.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing over 44,250 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,700.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.









